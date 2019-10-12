October 12, 2019
Ioka to face #1 Cintron on New Year’s Eve

By Joe Koizumi

Four-division world champ Kazuto Ioka (24-2, 14 KOs), a skillful Japanese speedster, will make a mandatory defense of his WBO 115-pound belt against #1 Jeyvier Cintron (11-0-1NC, 5 KOs), Puerto Rico, on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, Japan.

Ioka
Photo: Boxing Beat

It was publicly announced on Thursday with Ioka in attendance. Cintron was a two-time Olympian representing Puerto Rico in 2012 and 2016. In London the fast-moving southpaw footworker became a quarter finalist. Ioka, 30, said, “I’d like to show the difference of professional experience and keep my belt.”

