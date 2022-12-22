By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3 super featherweight Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) is training and sparring at the HeadBangers Boxing Gym in Washington DC, run by leading trainer Barry Hunter, in preparation for his February 3 clash for the vacant WBO 130-pound title against WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) at the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In camp with Wilson is Isaac Dogboe, who has faced Navarrete twice, going 24 rounds. “Obviously Isaac and Barry know exactly what I’m up against, so so they’ve really taken the lead on helping me prepare,” Wilson told Fox Sports. “I’ve also got my trainer Benny Harrington here and we’re all working together to implement a game plan for this fight.

“We all talk before training, during training – I’ve always got my ears open. The guys have been giving us insights on what to expect, how to beat Navarrete and what he brings to a fight. And because our training sessions are going for over three hours we tend to cover plenty of stuff.

“Some guys are fast, or powerful, some throw uppercuts from the floor like Navarrete does. I’m getting new fighters every day.”