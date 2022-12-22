Undefeated WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout at the 5th Street Gym in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend against undefeated WBA 130lb world champion Héctor Luis García on Showtime PPV January 7 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. If Tank wins January 7, he’s in line to face Ryan “Kingry” Garcia on April 15.

Tank Davis: “I think Ryan Garcia’s being lazy not taking a fight before our fight. I don’t know. When he was coming up, he was in the gym and everything and now he’s got some money and a little bit of fame and he’s partying and stuff like that. It happens to the majority of us, but it’s up to him to tighten up before it’s too late…I am hoping that the Ryan Garcia fight will open up doors for everyone to make more big fights. It also shows that I’m not ducking anybody.”

Gervonta Davis

“[Héctor Luis] Garcia is talking about getting the knockout, but we know he can just say that and end up fighting a different way. We don’t really know what’s going to happen until we get into the ring.

“I’m just locked in through the holidays. I’ll do some stuff with my kids, but other than that I’m totally committed to this fight and training for it.

“Going into a fight, any opponent is dangerous. He’s training hard and I know that someone like [Héctor Luis] Garcia isn’t just someone stepping in. He’s been training for me for a long time.

“I can’t just go in there and try to knock everyone out right away. I have to show that I have more than just punching power. I have skills to go along with my boxing IQ.

“Héctor is a sound fighter who’s beat some top guys. He’s a durable guy who’s coming to fight. He’s undefeated and he’s a great opponent. You can’t sleep on him. If you’re sleeping on him, he might put you to sleep.

“Every fight is a steppingstone toward what I want to do. I feel as though this fight with Héctor is an important piece in all of it. I have to put on a good performance so that everybody knows that this is in their future.”

Calvin Ford, Davis’ Trainer

“Camp has been good, we’re just waiting to see everything transform in the ring. Obviously when you’ve been out of the ring for a long period of time, there are little things that you have to go back and correct. It’s also important that we do our best to preserve his body for what he’s got in front of him.

“We’ve got a tough task. This fight is more mental than physical. I think it’s similar to the Jose Pedraza fight because [Héctor Luis] Garcia is also an undefeated Olympian who’s a world champion. We’re just ready to go to that next level.

“I’ve been with Gervonta since the amateurs and now we’re at the level where he’s that guy. I’m looking to see Gervonta put his stamp on his brand as a fighter.

“The fight is going to depend on what [Héctor Luis] Garcia wants to do. Garcia had [former 140-pound champion and Davis opponent] Mario Barrios in his camp and I’m sure he got some pointers from him. I know he’s at a gym with great sparring, so he’s definitely getting a lot of looks. But we don’t know if he can do it inside the ring on the night.”