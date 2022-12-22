Light heavyweight Nadim Salloum (10-1, 4 KOs), the first and only professional boxer born and raised in Lebanon, took an eight round majority decision over Decarlo “3mendo” Perez (19-7, 6 KOs). Good action fight. Scores were 76-76, 78-74, 77-75.

Journeywoman super flyweight Indeya Smith (6-6, 1 KO) surprised former world title challenger Sulem Urbina (13-3-1, 2 KOs), taking a spirited eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 77-75, 79-73, 79-73.

Middleweight Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. (23-1, 20 KOs) outpointed Anthony Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) over eight workmanlike rounds. Scores were 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Unbeaten middleweight Alejandro Luis Silva (20-0-1, 15 KOs) scored a first round KO against Issa Samir (19-2, 16 KOs). Silva sent Samir to the canvas for the count at 2:20.