The WBC has received official confirmation that Jose Ramirez has decided to withdraw from fighting against WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis, a fight which was mandated by the WBC. The WBC will now allow Prograis to make a voluntary defense until they can analyze the future steps to be taken in the division.
Top Boxing News
TEOFIMO!! Ejem? Silence….just the echo, but no reply.
NOTE: No Pedraza please! Better bring Lipinets or Barboza
This would seem like a perfect opportunity for Teo, but I’d be surprised if he took it. Pedraza and Barboza are fighting each other in February. Maybe Lipinets, maybe Steve Spark, Kenneth Simms Jr., Liam Paro.
Looks like Ramirez was scared to death Of Prograis and walked away with his tail
Between his legs.