World-ranked super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk (21-1, 21 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas title against Nathaniel ‘Nate the Great’ Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KOs), in a ten-round clash on Friday, January 27. The show will originate from the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club and will be broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

“We’re very excited for the quick return of Serhii Bohachuk in the first defense of his title against battle-tested Nathaniel Gallimore,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “Serhii looked tremendous last month in his return to the ring following his extensive time spent with his family in Ukraine during the war.”