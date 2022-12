Veteran super welterweight Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner (35-17-2, 22 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in three years on Sunday night at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The 47-year-old Detroit native dropped an eight round decision to unbeaten Joshuah Lupia (9-0, 7 KOs) by scores of 80-72 3x.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Lee Reeves (10-1, 10 KOs) stopped Larone Whyte (6-6-1, 5 KOs) in round two.