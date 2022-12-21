By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine and Australian Hall of Fame promoter Peter Maniatis are the special guests for a professional boxing event in Papau New Guinea where Prime Minster James Marape is a big sports and boxing fan. Plans are in the works with promoter Marryanne Millie to present an exhibition between ring legend Manny Pacquiao and 3x WBA world champion Anthony Mundine, one of most famous athletes in Australia, being a champion rugby footballer as well as a boxer.

Maniatis, representing Mundine, has been in talks with Manny Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons to lock the bout in July in Papau New Guinea. “We would like to thank the Papau New Guinea government for showing support to a big event which has been compared to the landmark bout Thriller in Manila Ali vs Frazier and will bring in people from all over the world to promote Papau New Guinea tourism after covid!,” said Maniatis.

