December 20, 2022
Boxing News

Navarrete-Wilson kickoff quotes

It’s official. Reigning WBO featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and WBO #3 contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title on February 3 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “This is my opportunity to become a three-division world champion. I am going for that crown. Liam Wilson is a good fighter, but this is my moment, and everyone will see a much more complete ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete that has a lot of thirst for victory. My ideal weight is 130 pounds, and that will be demonstrated on February 3rd when I become world champion for Mexico and San Juan Zitlaltepec. Wilson will not get in the way of my dream.”

Liam Wilson: “He’s a champion, a warrior, and a household name around the world, but now it’s my time. I’m coming to upset the parade. I’ve waited my entire life for this moment, and I won’t let it slip because it means more to me. I swore an oath to my father on his deathbed that I would one day win a world title for him. I’m looking forward to fulfilling this promise on February 3rd.”

In other action, unbeaten junior welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KOs) hopes to earn a career-best victory against Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs), a former two-weight world champion, in the ten round co-feature.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) returns vs. TBA in a six-round heavyweight special feature.

Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on knockout puncher Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) in a crossroads tilt scheduled for 10 rounds.

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” looks to make it 8-0 against Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Lightweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs), son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, returns in a four-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Junior lightweight Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) seeks his second straight ‘W’ in a 10-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KOs), a 2016 Mexican Olympian, steps up against Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Weights from New York City

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Mr. Navaratte has shown himself to be a good boxer. But why is he being allowwed, having not I believe fought at 130, getting a vacant title shot? What has he done to earn this? If he were to fight two of the other present champions in thie division, especially the one from Dominican Republic, I might have more respect for him in this mater. His three titiles that I am sure he will achieve, is kind of hollow in this instants. He is just grabbing a alphabet soup title, nothing more.

    Reply
    • >