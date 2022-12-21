It’s official. Reigning WBO featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and WBO #3 contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title on February 3 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “This is my opportunity to become a three-division world champion. I am going for that crown. Liam Wilson is a good fighter, but this is my moment, and everyone will see a much more complete ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete that has a lot of thirst for victory. My ideal weight is 130 pounds, and that will be demonstrated on February 3rd when I become world champion for Mexico and San Juan Zitlaltepec. Wilson will not get in the way of my dream.”

Liam Wilson: “He’s a champion, a warrior, and a household name around the world, but now it’s my time. I’m coming to upset the parade. I’ve waited my entire life for this moment, and I won’t let it slip because it means more to me. I swore an oath to my father on his deathbed that I would one day win a world title for him. I’m looking forward to fulfilling this promise on February 3rd.”

In other action, unbeaten junior welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KOs) hopes to earn a career-best victory against Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs), a former two-weight world champion, in the ten round co-feature.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) returns vs. TBA in a six-round heavyweight special feature.

Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on knockout puncher Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) in a crossroads tilt scheduled for 10 rounds.

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” looks to make it 8-0 against Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Lightweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs), son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, returns in a four-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Junior lightweight Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) seeks his second straight ‘W’ in a 10-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KOs), a 2016 Mexican Olympian, steps up against Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder.