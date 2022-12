Weights from New York City Andy Dominguez 113.8 vs. Marvin Solano 114

Sulem Urbina 114.8 vs. Indeya Smith 113.4

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. 158.4 vs. Anthony Todd 159.2

Nadim Salloum 170.2 vs. Decarlo “3mendo” Perez 169.4

Alejandro Luis Silva 156.4 vs. Issa Samir 156 Venue: Sony Hall, Times Square, Manhattan

Promoter: Boxinginsider

TV: YouTube

