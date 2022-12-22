Last weekend heavyweight Mahmoud “Diamond Boy” Charr was supposed to meet Lucas Browne in a duel between ex-WBA world champions, but the event fell apart at the last minute suddenly stranding all the athletes and officials in Dubai. Charr’s promoter Erol Ceylan, however, had Charr flown in from the UAE and with the support of the BDB was able to hastily arrange a fight for Charr on Wednesday in Hamburg’s ECB Gym against “The Albanian Tyson” Nuri Seferi, who was in training for another fight that had fallen through. Charr (34-4, 20 KOs) punished Sefari (42-11, 24 KOs) for the better part of two rounds and got the TKO2 win when Seferi’s corner threw in the towel.

“I wish all boxing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Charr stated after the fight. “And to the haters: support the athletes more. They get into the ring for you and want to perform. When one is hated, there’s no funding for the athletes or the promoters. Due to the current situation and general situation in German boxing, the sponsors have turned off the tap. There is hardly an event that is broadcast on TV. If you want boxing to stay alive, then support us!”