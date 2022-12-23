Former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will return from his brutal KO loss to Joe Joyce on the January 21 undercard of Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) will face Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-1, 11 KOs).
Also added to the Eubank-Smith undercard is unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs), who meets former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-3, 20 KOs).
Not sure where Joseph is going after getting destroyed by Joyce.
Well said. I agree. Parker’s style is so one-dimensional and predictable. I think in order for him to sustain his career, he needs to reinvent his style of fighting with a great team of trainers. However, hard to change habits once you develop them. I was never impressed with Parker’s performances in general. He reminded me of John Ruiz with his hit and hold style of fighting.
Reinvention & all other stuff are long gone & behind jp…he’s making $ from being ‘former’ so he’s a smart fela; gatekeeper 100%!
You are right.
If he loses this fight he will be rated B class boxer He will win he owes to himself
Ruiz