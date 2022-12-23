December 23, 2022
Joseph Parker returns January 21

Former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will return from his brutal KO loss to Joe Joyce on the January 21 undercard of Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) will face Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-1, 11 KOs).

Also added to the Eubank-Smith undercard is unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs), who meets former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-3, 20 KOs).

Inoue gets WBO 'super champion' status
Charr stops Seferi in two

