The WBO World Championship Committee has announced that undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue has been designated as WBO “Super Champion” with the rights and privileges afforded by such designation. The privileges include an extension of mandatory title defenses to take big fights, eligibility to be considered for designation as the mandatory challenger in higher or lower divisions, more favorable purse bid splits and other benefits.
Top Boxing News
Sure, makes sense.
You go and look at the Ring ratings for bantamweight and the top three contenders are Rodriguez, Jason Moloney and Donaire (and Boxrec and TNB have the same three guys just in different order); and Inoue has stopped all three of them and he just stopped Paul Butler who’s at #6. When he leaves the division, I think there will be some very fun fights at bantam for a year or two, especially if the jr’s start to come up, but at the moment, I don’t really see who he fights if he stays there.
Don’t tell me that by elevating Inoue to Superchampion status will be a nice excuse to create a regular champion, would be ridiculous.
He will likely fight for a vacant belt since Fulton will move up in order to duck him.