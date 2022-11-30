By Ron Jackson

South Africa has an illustrious history in heavyweight boxing with Gerrie Coetzee (WBA), Fransie Botha (IBF) and Corrie Sanders (WBO) winning versions of the heavyweight title.

In the main supporting bout for Fury versus Chisora, South Africa’s top heavyweight contender, the 30-year-old Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs) who has won his six fights in the premier division in style, and is listed at #12 by the World Boxing Association, challenges 25-year-old Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) from Greenwich, England, for the WBA regular heavyweight title.

Dubois won the WBA belt on June 11 2022 with a fourth-round knockout win against Trevor Bryan (22-0). The only loss on Dubois’ record came against Joe Joyce who stopped him in the tenth round after he suffered a fractured eye socket. However, before the stoppage, his face was already marked up.

Since the loss to Joyce, Dubois has scored wins over Bogdan Dinu (KO2), Joe Cusumano (TKO1) and the win over Bryan, possibly no world-beaters.

Dubois is the bigger man with a height of 6’5 and a reach of 78″ against Lerena’s height of 6’1 and reach of 74″.

Most of the British critics are predicting an easy win for Dubois, but they possibly haven’t taken into account that Dubois could be troubled by the southpaw stance of Lerena – and in the history of the heavyweight division it is not always the big man who wins.

There is no doubt that Lerena will be in 100% condition and could surprise his more fancied opponent.

Looking through the history of world heavyweight boxing, there have been a number of so-called small heavyweights who have won world titles including the current unified ruler Oleksandr Usyk.