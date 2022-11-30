By Robert Coster

Cuban prospect Ernesbadi “Brownie” Begue is preparing to face his toughest test against Brazilian Lucas De Abreu on December 16 at the Carlos-Teo-Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Begue (7-0, 5 KOs), who is Dominican-based, will clash with De Abreu (14-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin super middleweight belt. De Abreu, a southpaw, is signed up with the Star Boxing stable. Both young boxers had stellar amateur records. Begue has already fought three times this year. De Abreu is the Brazilian national champion. A victory will open the door of the WBA rankings for the winner. The card isbeing promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotions and by Joselo Lantigua.