November 30, 2022
Boxing News

Begue-De Abreu to clash Dec 16

By Robert Coster

Cuban prospect Ernesbadi “Brownie” Begue is preparing to face his toughest test against Brazilian Lucas De Abreu on December 16 at the Carlos-Teo-Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Begue (7-0, 5 KOs), who is Dominican-based, will clash with De Abreu (14-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin super middleweight belt. De Abreu, a southpaw, is signed up with the Star Boxing stable. Both young boxers had stellar amateur records. Begue has already fought three times this year. De Abreu is the Brazilian national champion. A victory will open the door of the WBA rankings for the winner. The card isbeing promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotions and by Joselo Lantigua.

Will Lerena be SA’s 4th heavyweight champion?
Boxing back in Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>