This Saturday night, RDR Promotions makes its return to Philadelphia’s Grand Yesha Ballroom. In the six-round featured bout, undefeated David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) will fight Christopher Brooker (16-12, 6 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight bout. In the co-featured bout, Erron Peterson (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Dewayne Williams (3-5-1, 3 KOs) in a middleweight tussle. Also, welterweight Mark Dawson Jr. (10-1-1, 4 KOs) meets veteran Evencii Dixon (10-30-2, 5 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six rounds. The card will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
