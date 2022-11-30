November 30, 2022
Tarimo returns Dec 13

TarimoBy Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian-based Tanzanian-born Bruno Tarimo (26-3-2, 5 KOs) will return to action on December 13 against WBC #14 Yoshiki Takei (5-0, 5 KOs) with the OPBF 122-pound title up for grabs at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

“This fight is at my natural weight,” Tarimo said. “I have boxed at a higher weight for the opportunity, but now I have been blessed to box at a weight that is more suited to me and I think people will see the difference on fight night. This will be a hard show to steal, but I’m going to try to as I think at super bantamweight I can be world champion.

“The OBPF is a very special title to win. I want to win it for God, for my family, and for my manager and trainers. They work hard to get me these opportunities, and I want to make sure I do them proud. I believe winning this title puts me on a stage where I can become world champion.”

