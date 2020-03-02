Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (13-0, 13 KOs), the power puncher who has 13 straight first-round knockouts to begin his pro career, will return in an eight-round bout Saturday, March 14 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Berlanga’s opponent will be announced next week.
“Hopefully, I can get in some rounds on March 14,” Berlanga said. “I want to show everyone I’m more than a one-round fighter. This is my time to shine.”
Berlanga’s bout will be part of the ESPN+ undercard stream before the ESPN-televised doubleheader that includes Shakur Stevenson’s WBO featherweight world title defense against Miguel Marriaga and the featherweight showdown between former world champion Jessie Magdaleno and Sakaria Lukas.
Kid hits hard, needs to stay focused and protect himself at all times.