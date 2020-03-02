Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (13-0, 13 KOs), the power puncher who has 13 straight first-round knockouts to begin his pro career, will return in an eight-round bout Saturday, March 14 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Berlanga’s opponent will be announced next week.

“Hopefully, I can get in some rounds on March 14,” Berlanga said. “I want to show everyone I’m more than a one-round fighter. This is my time to shine.”

Berlanga’s bout will be part of the ESPN+ undercard stream before the ESPN-televised doubleheader that includes Shakur Stevenson’s WBO featherweight world title defense against Miguel Marriaga and the featherweight showdown between former world champion Jessie Magdaleno and Sakaria Lukas.