WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (20-0, 7 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over Norihito Tanaka (19-7, 10 KOs) on Tuesday at the Nakhon Sawan Municipality Ground in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand. Niyomtrong, also known as Knockout CP Freshmart, walked down Tanaka the whole way, dropping him in round three.

It was the 12th defense for the 29-year-old Niyomtrong, who has held the belt since 2014.