After long tedious negotiations, it was announced that unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) will defend against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) at the new 70,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20. The bout will air on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, with a US carrier conspicuously absent. This will be ‘AJ’s’ first fight on UK soil in nearly two years.
Anthony Joshua: “On June 20, I am defending my heavyweight world titles. I’m back in my home city after some time away…the belts go back up in the air and nothing will stop me from being victorious.”
Kubrat Pulev: “I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am. Becoming a heavyweight world champion has always been my mission in life and on June 20 2020 I will fulfill my destiny!”
I don’t know how will sound when Pulev lands on his back in the canvas, but I am sure it will be loud.
Really no excuses for Joshua to lose unless he does not take this serious. I think Ruiz taught Joshua in the first fight a fighter can not take time to get distracted in training.
What you just said Is the reason I believe Joshua will finish Pulev with no mercy. I strong believe Joshua will train and fight with more commitment since his first loss.
A fight literally NO ONE cares about.
This may be a mandatory, but it’s simply a tune-up with a lack-luster seller for air-time in the USA. Any broadcast bidders out there in the US want to buy air-time rights? Oops, I hear crickets chirping! Nobody?
From here on out, AJ should be at his very best. This may prove to be a good fight because Pulev can take a good punch, but I’d rather see AJ against Tyson Fury at the end of the year.