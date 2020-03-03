After long tedious negotiations, it was announced that unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) will defend against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) at the new 70,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20. The bout will air on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, with a US carrier conspicuously absent. This will be ‘AJ’s’ first fight on UK soil in nearly two years.

Anthony Joshua: “On June 20, I am defending my heavyweight world titles. I’m back in my home city after some time away…the belts go back up in the air and nothing will stop me from being victorious.”

Kubrat Pulev: “I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am. Becoming a heavyweight world champion has always been my mission in life and on June 20 2020 I will fulfill my destiny!”