WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs) at Manchester Arena on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office. No U.S. carrier announced.

Whyte landed the WBC belt with a unanimous decision win over Oscar Rivas last July, then topped Mariusz Wach on the Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard. The 40-year-old Povetkin, an Olympic gold medallist and former WBA world champion, proved that he’s still a force in 2019 with a win over Hughie Fury in August and a split decision draw with Michael Hunter.