March 3, 2020
Boxing News

Whyte-Povetkin collide on May 2

WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs) at Manchester Arena on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office. No U.S. carrier announced.

Whyte landed the WBC belt with a unanimous decision win over Oscar Rivas last July, then topped Mariusz Wach on the Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard. The 40-year-old Povetkin, an Olympic gold medallist and former WBA world champion, proved that he’s still a force in 2019 with a win over Hughie Fury in August and a split decision draw with Michael Hunter.

Torres-Alejo on Telemundo Friday
Joshua-Pulev set for June 20

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • I would think Whyte would be able to carry himself thru to a victory. The last time I watched Povetkin his age was catching up with him. He was very flat-footed and telegraphing his punches terribly during the course of the fight.

    Reply
    • >