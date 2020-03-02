<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

WBO#13 heavyweight Dempsey McKean (17-0, 11 KOs) returns to ring action on Saturday against American Jonathan Rice (13-4-1, 9 KOs) over ten rounds with the vacant IBF Intercontinental title and the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title up for grabs at the Star on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. McKean, 29, standing 6’6” and boxing from the southpaw stance in coming off a three round knockout of Englishman Scott Belshaw in November 2019. Rice, 33, standing 6’5” and boxing from orthodox stance is coming off a round one knockout of Christian Mariskal in August 2019. Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.