By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) settled his unfinished business with a seventh round KO over Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) in a rematch on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a slow-paced and cautious fight with Ortiz winning until Wilder ended it suddenly and decisively with a huge right hand in round seven.
At the time of the shocking ending, Wilder was trailing on all three cards 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.
Ortiz got Wilder’s attention in the opening round as he snuck in a quick left. Jabbing away in the second, Wilder and Ortiz measured as they continued to figure each other out as Ortiz was the more productive. The straight left kept landing for Ortiz in the third but Wilder answered back with a straight right hand. Ortiz kept the straight left coming as he backed Wilder to the ropes in the fourth.
Working the jab in the fifth, Ortiz was patient as he had Wilder backing up. A stiff jab by Wilder in the sixth was his best punch thus far in the fight as he snapped back Ortiz’s head.
The Cuban stuck to the plan continuing to box and counter.
In the seventh, a wild left by Ortiz barely connected and backed up Wilder as the champ responded with a haymaker. Later in the round Wilder finally caught Ortiz flush with a solid straight right that flattened Ortiz. He struggled to get up as referee Kenny Bayless counted him out at 2:51 of the seventh.
In their first fight Wilder stopped Ortiz in ten rounds back in March 2018.
Can’t believe Ortiz let that punch land, he should have kept his distance. I think that was his last shot.
Respect to both men but damn, Wilder is clearly the most dangerous man on the entire planet! #Bombsquad
lolz. i love watching Wilder, but every time a see a fight pan out like that my heart sinks when he finally lands the right. haha. Great effort by Ortiz but Wilder does what Wilder does again!
The haters can say what they want to say, but Mark Breland is a fucking genius, and Deontay Wilder is very UNDERrated. You heard me correctly. UNDERrated.
OMG, bro he is rated right exactly where he should be rated. He was getting out boxed by an old man before his otherworldly power bailed him out. His punching power cannot and will not continue to get him bailed out. No all-time greats in boxing only had punching power, but it is all that Wilder has. I think the future undisputed champion of this division is Usyk. He has the patience, the stamina, the footwork and something no other heavyweight has and that is pound-for-pound level skill with boxing fundamentals. He can literally follow a game plan for 12 rounds, and make Wilder look like a fool until the final bell rings.
Usyk? Go home and get your shine box.
Chris, it’s probably worth noting that almost none of the all time greats had Wilder’s power. I have trouble thinking of Wilder as great, because you’re not wrong about his mediocre boxing skills, but at the same time I think he’d fair pretty well against a who’s who of the Division.
Btw, I’m not sold on Usyk against Wilder. He’s by far the better boxer, but I really don’t think he’d have enough power to keep Wilder away. Wilder would put him to sleep.
If you hate Wilder, then your best hope right now is Fury. However, I actually think Wilder will finish his business there. Beyond Fury…Father Time is your best hope. Wilder will likely be on the South side when the young lions are ready to try him. I like Dubois as the next great Champion, but he’s at least 2 and probably 3 years away.
Does anyone on this site actually believe that Wilder was trying to win rounds? To me he was looking for his bomb all night and it exploded in the 7th round.
I wish he’d work on his jab and overall ring generalship, because if he did, then he might be the best to ever lace them up. However, it’s very clear that will not happen, so I’ll just enjoy him for what he is…the hardest puncher in Heavyweight history. You can hate him all you want, but at the end of the day he’ll probably knock out whoever you think would beat him.
Why is Breland a genius? He has not taught Wilder how to box! All Wilder has is a big, wild punch and no professional competition!
Mate in all honesty Wilder is not a good boxer.. but damn he’s got dynamite in that right hand.
42-0-1-41 KOs guys.
Thankfully, he’ll never best Marciano’s record due to that one blemish (the draw) on his resume.
Against inferior competition.
Wilder’s only asset is his right hand. Other than that he is a mediocre fighter with a questionable chin. Ortiz is old and smaller. When Wilder goes against Fury again, who is a younger, bigger, with a longer reach, a better chin (as proven against Wilder), and much more talented boxer than Ortiz, you will see a different outcome.
If Fury sticks to a good game plan, and is patient and careful against that right, he will take Wilder to boxing school and be the next WBC champion.
Wilder waited him out. I was iffy about Wilder’s performance until the 5th round when I saw Ortiz take some deep breaths. In the last round, Ortiz’s body language changed, and that’s when Deontay started hooking to the body. Either way, one punch is all it takes from Wilder. I would love to see Ortiz vs Ruiz. That would be a great fight as well. Hopefully, Ortiz will fight a few more big names before hanging it up. But I don’t see anyone else eager to fight him. Next up, let’s see what Fury brings this time around. Before I go, I see Joshua being dropped in a similar fashion after being smacked around a bit more. Peace be with you.
Good job Wilder! I think Ortiz should think about retiring at his age take the money and settle down he looked great though.
Ruiz will ruin Wilder…But I don’t think Wilder will fight him..Not even for big money!!
Uhm … NOT !!
Wilder will beat Ruiz. And beat him good.
Ruiz can box.. has speed and power and a good chin. And good stamina for his size.. will be a good fight against Wilder i rekon.
Wilder’s right hand that ended it seemed more like a slapping punch on top of Ortiz’s head. That said, it was dull fight, no drama or sustained action, just Wilder’s signature “lucky punch.”
For a long time I thought Wilder was a joker landing lucky punches, clearly he is GREAT…I remember waiting for the “next step up” in competition to KO Wilder, but now I see how unique and what a fantastic fighter he is…He would knock out just about all heavyweights of any era, he knows how and when to set up that right hand, the best right hand in the history of boxing, any division…
That played out pretty much exactly like Foreman vs Moore.
Just got home from watching the fight, ok yes it was boring I get it. I have watched over 400-500 fights in my life over 40 years. It was like watching a chess match, average punches landed per round
At only 5 punches. Deontay is a very smart fighter who was patiently waiting for Ortiz to make a mistake. Wilder will never be a fighter who will dominate every round based on punches landed and it will probably be only a matter of time before someone beats him convincingly by decision. Until than, Deontay is the man; he is a very intelligent fighter with massive power which cannot be denied. I hope he continues to work on his craft to become a better boxer. Congrats Deontay!
The knockout was set up nicely. Wilder throws out a jab, Distracting Ortiz, his eyes moved as he avoided the Jab, then bang goes the right hand
Wilder’s strategy of waiting for the right punch paid off. However, I just don’t like how he goes about doing it. He was hesitant to throw for fear of counters and pawed with his jab instead of snapping it. He threw very few punches the entire fight and allowed Ortiz to take the play away from him. I believe he lost the first five rounds but he stepped it up in the 6th.
Wilder can be a lot more effective if he uses his jab consistently and with bad intentions. Tonight, he was just using it to distract Ortiz. It didn’t work for 5 rounds and I could just see him fighting like that all night against Fury and losing a wide decision. He finally landed the punch, but I just don’t like that strategy. It also makes for a boring fight until the sudden ending.The first fight was a barnburner compared to this one.
Wilder has done a lot with his limited tools but has the great equalizer with his right hand. As long as he wins by KO, he will continue to attract and keep his fans. I just think he could be a lot more watchable and marketable if he actually mixed up his punches and puts an effort into each round.
Wilder was right when he said he only has to be good for two seconds. Its always a long fight when hes being cautious. Ortiz looked great and hes background stands out. Still you look at Wilder who jumped into boxing late and still managed to excel to the point of winning a medal at the Olympics and then on to the Heavyweight champion. Wilder is a proven champion, but his critics will continue to wait for him to lose.