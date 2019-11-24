By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) settled his unfinished business with a seventh round KO over Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) in a rematch on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a slow-paced and cautious fight with Ortiz winning until Wilder ended it suddenly and decisively with a huge right hand in round seven.

At the time of the shocking ending, Wilder was trailing on all three cards 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.

Ortiz got Wilder’s attention in the opening round as he snuck in a quick left. Jabbing away in the second, Wilder and Ortiz measured as they continued to figure each other out as Ortiz was the more productive. The straight left kept landing for Ortiz in the third but Wilder answered back with a straight right hand. Ortiz kept the straight left coming as he backed Wilder to the ropes in the fourth.

Working the jab in the fifth, Ortiz was patient as he had Wilder backing up. A stiff jab by Wilder in the sixth was his best punch thus far in the fight as he snapped back Ortiz’s head.

The Cuban stuck to the plan continuing to box and counter.

In the seventh, a wild left by Ortiz barely connected and backed up Wilder as the champ responded with a haymaker. Later in the round Wilder finally caught Ortiz flush with a solid straight right that flattened Ortiz. He struggled to get up as referee Kenny Bayless counted him out at 2:51 of the seventh.

In their first fight Wilder stopped Ortiz in ten rounds back in March 2018.