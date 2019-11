Alvarado dominates, dethrones Cancio Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) outclassed and dethroned WBA super featherweight champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Alvarado landed repeated flush punches on Cancio, who came up on the short end of most exchanges. The battering was finally halted at the end of round seven. Wilder KOs Ortiz in seven with huge right hand Xu Can dominates Robles, retains WBA feather title Advertisements

