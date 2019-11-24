By Miguel Maravilla

“It wasn’t my best performance,” said four-division world champion “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz. “I wanted to make a statement. Flores came to fight and I have nothing but respect for him,” Santa Cruz commented at the post-fight press conference after he picked up the vacant WBA super featherweight “super” title with a unanimous decision over Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to be a four division world champion. It’s something I’ve always wanted to accomplish. I would never imagine I would be four division world champion. For me it’s an honor to join those fighters.”

Santa Cruz joins fellow Mexican’s Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Jorge Arce, and Canelo Alvarez in becoming four-division world champions.

Santa Cruz also spoke about his future plans and what fights he wants next year. “I’ll fight whoever. They say I avoid fighters. I have to fight Gary Russell Jr. or Gervonta Davis. Those are the fights I want for 2020. I want to fight the best,” Santa Cruz concluded.

