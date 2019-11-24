By Miguel Maravilla

Cuban heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) made his way to the post-fight press conference to speak about his knockout defeat to WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1, 41 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday night in a rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas headlining the PBC on FOX PPV.

“This is boxing. It was either him or me. The plan was to work, work, work. I stuck to the plan but then got caught. I was effective. Like Wilder says, all he needs is a second. Everyone saw physically and mentally I was ready, but one shot is all it takes,” Ortiz said.

Up on all three scorecards was Ortiz as the judges had it scored 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56 at the time of the stoppage.

“I got caught. I slipped the punch wrong. I’m in shock and disappointed,” the 40-year-old Ortiz stated. “Retirement is out of the picture. I’m going to take out my frustrations on the other heavyweights that want to challenge me,” Ortiz said. “Anyone that thinks I’m old, well step up,”

