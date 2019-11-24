By Miguel Maravilla

“What an amazing fight. The fight lived up to the hype,” WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder talking about his spectacular knockout over Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “Ortiz proved tonight that he is one of the best. He proved age is nothing but a number. I give him respect and he has tremendous skill.”

A crushing right hand ended matters in the seventh round with Wilder behind on all three scorecards.

“To be honest I’m not worried if I’m losing the fight. I’m blessed with tremendous power. I really had to be smart with him. We put a plan together. What I do is not textbook. I saw the opportunity and took it. I knew sooner or later it would come,” Wilder said.

“I wanted to wait, measure, give angles, and most of all have fun. When I found the punch I was looking for it was night, night.”

Wilder also spoke about the upcoming heavyweight showdown between WBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

“The heavyweight division was in the dark but I’m happy to be part of the heavyweight division. I want to become undisputed champion.”

And on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury, “Ima knock Fury out. Come February I hope they are ready for me. I’m looking forward to fighting the top guys. I’m here and I’m not going anywhere.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla