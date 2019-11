Full Wilder-Ortiz post-fight press conference By Przemek Garczarczyk Deontay Wilder: “I’m the hardest hitting man, most devastating puncher in the history of boxing. This is a fact. But this one against Ortiz wasn’t my hardest punch ever. The one against Szpilka…I really thought I killed him!” – Wilder: I knew sooner or later it would come Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.