Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) in a 12-round WBC heavyweight title eliminator in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
In the co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) faces two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator.
Two additional pay-per-view undercard bouts will be announced to round out the four-fight lineup.
i might go to this. Will be good to see Wilder back in the ring
Interesting matchup, but not PPV worthy IMO. Fight should end up in a knockout one way or the other as each’s egg has been cracked. Dirrell is like 40 and keeps getting recycled as an opponent for younger fresher foes, although a live “dog”.
Holy shit!! This will be good! A good fight. Wilder by KO!
In your dreams Bud. The mental “health” is on Helenius side and momentum. Robert is fast and hits really hard and he has great amateur base so he can box. He has done everything right after those “dark” years and i dont think Wilder has recovered the beatings of Fury.
Should be a great fight! Excited for this one
That’s pretty good
Wilder’s stiff right cross is the horsepower he will bring with his engines running. Helenius is stiff with his punches in a robotic fashion, but when he lands they can inflict damage. Wilder has a decent chance of hurting his hands in this fights since Helenius’ head will be sitting rather still as a target to be hit. The question is…Can Helenius take a Wilder right cross?
If Wilder has anything left, he should win this fight. Helenius has a puncher’s chance, but he’s slow and very easy to hit and I don’t think he gets up like Fury did.
I agree but I think it is the right match for both. Wilder getting a good first fight back and Helenius getting a big fight which he deserves for the upsets wins he had. Glad Direll is getting Plant as he took that undercard fight on Canelo Plant undercard hoping to get another chance like this. Good fight for Plant as well which he should win.
I’m happy for Helenius. Surely this will be the biggest payday of his career and, who knows, maybe Wilder is gone. Helenius hits him with something big, that could be it. Plant – Dirrell is interesting, I don’t know how exciting it will necessarily be though. I like Plant as well.
Plant vs Dirrel: Battle for the UNDISPUTED FORMER super middleweight championship
I’m down for this definitely but I thought Wilder was gonna compete at Bridgerton weight class
Looks like PBC is getting completely away from over the air Fox and Fox Sports channels and going mainly to ppv. Wouldn’t be surprised if they only use Showtime to make some of their fighters ppv worthy or leave Showtime completely. Whatever chance boxing had of getting back in the main stream appears gone. Continue to hear Haymans people put down Subsciption services (ESPN+ DAZN) and say more ppv the way to go.
Good matchup, both dangerous guys. Winner moves right to a title shot, loser has to regroup in a big way.
If Fury vacates, it could be for the vacant WBC belt.
Funny how Plant said he’s only going to fight in the big fights, but yet he’s fighting Dirrell and not Benavidez!!