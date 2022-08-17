Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) in a 12-round WBC heavyweight title eliminator in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In the co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) faces two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

Two additional pay-per-view undercard bouts will be announced to round out the four-fight lineup.