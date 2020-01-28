Still no official announcement, but the scuttlebutt is the February 22 Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury PPV telecast will have the following undercard fights:
Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington (heavyweights)
Emanuel Navarette vs. Jeo Santisima (WBO super bantamweight title)
Daniel Lewis vs. Sebastian Fundora (super welterweight)
Confidence or arrogance???
Cant these 2 big time promoters do any better…???
How about some bigger fights??? Or at least bigger names.
Or maybe they dont need to generate interest or attract attention to help sell this show. ? Idk
When you’re charging nearly $100 for the PPV you need better! Martin vs Washington is not even an ESPN co-main. Couple that with an interesting paper title Champion fighting an unknown and gift wrap it with low level prospects.
Obviously, I’m a die hard fan, but paying for this….honestly, I haven’t decided. Maybe, they’ll add something a little more interesting.
Why pay for it? It will be hacked and uploaded within minutes to a few hours after the real telecast. The biggest pitfall to the digital age is Hollywood and Sports promotions in some cases make less money since folks go to the theater less and some jokester will upload a sporting event for free off PPV. Sad, but true. Yes, us viewers can benefit from such actions, but in the end, innovation means more corruption on many levels.
Scooby, it’s a fair question. I pay for fight cards to assist the Sport, support the fighters and hopefully, by paying keep prices down. Unfortunately, with the almost immediate hack available quite a few will just watch that instead and in the end fewer viewers mean higher prices.
With that said, I’m basically a middle class (on the lower end at that) guy who isn’t made of money. I end up picking and choosing my PPV’s, so I really appreciate when a good card is put together. This card (at least the way it looks now), is not even close to good. In fact, I predict Fury and Wilder won’t be that good…rematches rarely produce better results (at least action wise) than the first. I see Fury ducking and dodging, goofing and then getting caught inside of 9. I don’t see him getting up this time and beyond a definitive result I expect the rhetoric to be something like this:
1) Wilder still can’t box, but luckily he doesn’t have too.
2) Fury is more clown than fighter. He can’t punch and it was only a matter of time before he got caught.
Please understand, I’m suggesting that’s what others will be saying.
Scott….. dude, it’s 2020… buy a firestick and download Kodi to it. I haven’t paid for a single fight in over four years and between boxing and UFC I’ve saved thousands. I could care less about “supporting fighters” they’re millionaires already anyways. Besides, I’ve been watching boxing for almost 20 years, pretty sure between local shows and PPV I’ve done more than enough to support the sport. Buy a $50 firestick and never pay for garbage cards again.
Scott, you bring up some great points. Appreciate the feedback. Before the big boom of the digital age, PPV at home or going to a bar was the only way to go to see a big fight. Now, it’s all fair game to see anywhere over a period of time waiting or not.
Don’t buy it. Instead spend your money at a local fight card with hopefully some young local guys trying to pay their bills. Unfortunately, the days of local club fights 2 or 3 nights a week are in the distant past, but if you look hard you might be able to find something nearby.
Dave, there aren’t that many opportunities in my state to see local fighters. It’s about 2 hours from wher I live when it does come. I’ve been to a few though.
not PPV worthy
Absolutely a joke of a card. Terrible. And they had the nerve to try and blast the AJ vs Ruiz card in Saudi Arabia when it had Whyte, Hrgovic, Povetkin, Hunter, Wach, Molina and others. I paid 100 dollars for the ENTIRE YEAR of DAZN and that one card had more than This fight and the Wilder vs Ortiz II sham. The PPV will bomb but I am sure that they will lie about the numbers again to make them appear bigger that it is. Sad that the public is conned like this but hopefully one of these two clowns will grow a pair and go on to fight AJ.
Daniel Lewis might be biting off more than he can chew with Sebastian Fundora. Lewis will suffer his 1st defeat.