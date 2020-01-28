The “Future WBA Champions” Camp, which will be held in Medellin from February 1 to 11, will have several stages and one of the most important on the route to Tokyo 2020’s Olympic dream will be the matches, which will take place between 7, 8 and 9, at the Unidad Deportiva Atanasio Girardot.

About 90 athletes eager to win a place at the Olympic Games who represent the national teams of Venezuela, Italy, Uruguay, Ecuador, Argentina, Puerto Rico and Colombia will fight in preparation for the qualifying tournaments coming up in the quest for a spot in Japan.

It will be an unprecedented camp in the history of boxing, something that only the WBA could achieve. The event will give the athletes the necessary experience and an ideal preparation for their competitions in the run-up for Tokyo 2020.

The fights to be held on the three previously mentioned days and the contenders will be selected by a lottery held from February 1 to 5.

The WBA is committed to contributing actively with amateur boxing in its current change and to serve as a mentor in the transformation. Medellin will gather a significant number of world figures and will be a great training ground for fighters to have the best tools to complete their dream of a place in Tokyo.