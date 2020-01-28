The 10th Anniversary Year of Englebrecht Promotions’ Fight Club OC kicks off on Thursday, February 20th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Fight fans will see three pro boxing bouts and three pro MMA bouts inside a 24’x24’ hybrid ring. Headlining the boxing side of things will be super featherweight Andrew Segura (2-0, 2 KOs) against Guadalupe Arroyo (3-18, 0 KOs) in a four rounder. The other two boxing bouts feature pro-debuting super lightweights Uriel Villanueva and John Ornelas, and pro-debuting featherweights Austin Brooks and Javier Francisco Navarro in pair of four-rounders. All tickets are priced at $60 available at www.socafights.com.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.