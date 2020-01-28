The 10th Anniversary Year of Englebrecht Promotions’ Fight Club OC kicks off on Thursday, February 20th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Fight fans will see three pro boxing bouts and three pro MMA bouts inside a 24’x24’ hybrid ring. Headlining the boxing side of things will be super featherweight Andrew Segura (2-0, 2 KOs) against Guadalupe Arroyo (3-18, 0 KOs) in a four rounder. The other two boxing bouts feature pro-debuting super lightweights Uriel Villanueva and John Ornelas, and pro-debuting featherweights Austin Brooks and Javier Francisco Navarro in pair of four-rounders. All tickets are priced at $60 available at www.socafights.com.