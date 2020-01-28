Women’s boxing legend Laila Ali and current undisputed women’s welterweight world champion Cecilia Braekhus met for the first time Monday in Los Angeles.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Two beautiful women and fine boxers. I’m still scratching my head as I try to understand why Lali was not voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, while less accomplished women boxers were.
legends
Laila Ali has aged very well. Props to her and her endeavors in life. I recall Clarissa Shields calling out Laila Ali last year in 2019 when she was on her high being world champion. Last I checked, Laila Ali was retired, enjoying, life, older, and most of all, very mature as a parent. Shields needs to grow up and should respect Ali as a possible mentor in life and value one’s elders.
Too bad the Ali and Wolfe camp couldn’t figure out how to get these 2 in the ring. it would have been a fight for the ages as well as a plus up for women’s boxing.
I had to do a double take on Laila Ali, she looks amazing!!! Both beautiful!
Really just wanna see what happens