By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

His wife Manami, formerly an amateur boxer serving as a corner woman as well as a hand-wrapper in this fight, helped Japan’s flyweight champ Jukiya Iimura (5-1, 1 KO), 111.25, defeat Katsuya Murakami (14-3-1, 3 KOs), 111,75, by a nearly shutout decision (all 99-91) to retain his national belt on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Moving to-and-fro all the way, Iimura frustrated the 5’8” taller challenger and steadily piled up points with his more accurate combos. Faster and ring crafty, Iimura, formerly a university boxer, displayed hit-and-run tactics to confuse the methodical and predictable challenger with ease.

Boxing history recalls Mrs. Jimmy Wilde having served as a sparring partner, corner lady and trainer for British pride The Mighty Atom (137-4-1, 98 KOs) in 1920’s. Will Mrs. Iimura follow the footstep of Mrs. Wilde?

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

