By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Ex-OPBF and WBO AP welter champ Ryota Toyoshima (18-3-1, 11 KOs), 146.5, acquired the right to have a mandatory shot at the national belt against Shoki Sakai as he scored a majority decision (77-75, 78-74, 76-76) over game warrior Aso Ishiwaki (12-7-1, 8 KOs), 146.25, in an eight-round eliminator on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Toyoshima had forfeited his WBO AP 147-pound belt to up-and-coming Jin Sasaki via first round stoppage loss last January, and scored a couple of comebacking victories since. Toyoshima’s accuracy and aggressiveness paid off to pave his way to win back the national belt.

Also, in another JBC eliminator formerly world rated Hironori Mishiro (14-1-1, 4 KOs),134.25, pounded out a unanimous decision (78-74 twice, 79-73) over Hiromasa Urakawa (9-2, 6 KOs), 134.5, over eight. Ex-OPBF 130-pound champ Mishiro, a stylish jabber, tasted his first setback to Min-Ho Jung in Korea this April, having dropped out of the world ratings. Mishiro utilized his vaunted jab and controlled the processing, accelerating his attack down the stretch. His mandatory target will be national 135-pound champ Shuma Nakazato (13-2-3, 8 KOs), the son of formerly three-time world challenger Shigeru Nakazato. Mishiro may have a jabber’s chance.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

