Lightweight Adam “Bluenose” Lopez (17-5, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Giovannie Gonzalez (18-6-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Cow Palace in Daly City, California. Scores were 80-72 3x.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super featherweight Malikai “Machine Gun” Johnson (12-0-1, 8 KOs) stopped Eugene Lagos (16-7-3, 11 KOs) in round three with a body shot.