Unified IBF/WBO female minimumweight champion Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) successfully defended her world titles against former two-time world champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (33-6, 4 KOs) in a 10-round match that went the distance in front of more than five-thousand fans at the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica. Valle used her superior skillset to offset the aggressive Ortiz, the judges scoring in favor of Valle with scores of 100-90, 99-92 and 99-91.

In the co-main event, Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (26-0, 19 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact against Kelvinyer Salazar (19-3-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight that only made it to the second round. Dominguez used a solid uppercut to end the fight at 0:44 in the second round.