Results from Lake Tahoe Unbeaten Olympian junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular fourth round KO over Luis Hernandez (23-4, 20 KOs). Unbeaten heavyweight Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KOs) won a shutout decision against Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs). Moore dropped Simms in round four en route to a 80-71 3x victory. 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (8-0-1, 7 KOs) and 6’7 Skylar Lacy (7-0-1, 5 KOs) battled to a six round majority draw. Scores were 58-56, 57-57 2x. Other Results:

Charlie Sheehy W6 Jesus Vasquez Jr. (lightweight)

Gabriel Garcia W6 Joshua Montoya (jr lightweight)

Javier Martinez KO1 Isaiah Wise (middleweight) Guidry, Chaney score KOs Cieslak stops McCarthy, Wlodarczyk KOs Mosquera Like this: Like Loading...

