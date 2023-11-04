Unbeaten Olympian junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular fourth round KO over Luis Hernandez (23-4, 20 KOs).
Unbeaten heavyweight Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KOs) won a shutout decision against Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs). Moore dropped Simms in round four en route to a 80-71 3x victory.
6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (8-0-1, 7 KOs) and 6’7 Skylar Lacy (7-0-1, 5 KOs) battled to a six round majority draw. Scores were 58-56, 57-57 2x.
Other Results:
Charlie Sheehy W6 Jesus Vasquez Jr. (lightweight)
Gabriel Garcia W6 Joshua Montoya (jr lightweight)
Javier Martinez KO1 Isaiah Wise (middleweight)