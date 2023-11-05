In a clash for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title, #1 rated Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) stopped former champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-4, 25 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami Florida. Mikaelian dropped Makabu in round two with a right hand. Mikaelian tried to finish Makabu but Makabu weathered the storm. In round three, Mikaelian floored Makabu again. Makabu beat the count but the referee waved it off. Time was 1:00.

