November 4, 2023
Boxing Results

Mikaelian KOs Makabu for WBC cruiser belt

In a clash for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title, #1 rated Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) stopped former champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-4, 25 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami Florida. Mikaelian dropped Makabu in round two with a right hand. Mikaelian tried to finish Makabu but Makabu weathered the storm. In round three, Mikaelian floored Makabu again. Makabu beat the count but the referee waved it off. Time was 1:00.

Ajagba stops Goodall in four
Guidry, Chaney score KOs

  • Now Noel will be fighting the Canadian Ryan rozicki or Durodola. I think either of them guys beat Noel. I do think rozicki will be the face of the CW

    • Jack gave the belt up to try and get the Bridgerweight title then call it a career since he couldn’t agree with Canelo for a money fight

    • Correct. Confirmed by ESPN and WBC site. Perhaps the Cruiserweight Silver title? Something is missing here…

