WBA #13 heavyweight Jonathan Guidry (20-1-2, 12 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Jesus Escalera (19-1, 19 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami Florida. Guidry connected with a right hand to the head and Escalera sank to a knee for the count. Time was 2:00. Escalera, 43, compiled his entire unbeaten pro record in an eleven month time span.

Heavyweight Cassius Chaney (23-1, 16 KOs) knocked out former WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-1, 15 KOs) in round seven. Cheney dropped Bryan in round two and Bryan was saved by the bell. Chaney continued to punish Bryan in round three. In round four, Cheney’s punch output slowed and Bryan began to dictate the pace. Cheney came out aggressive in round seven and landed a huge right hand that dropped Bryan face first to end it. Time was 2:03. Bryan remained down for several minutes and was taken out on a stretcher.

Other Results:

Alexander Castro TKO3 Hector Bobadilla (middleweight)

Isaiah Riquelmy W6 Rondale Hubbert (welterweight)