November 4, 2023
Boxing Results

Cieslak stops McCarthy, Wlodarczyk KOs Mosquera

WBO #2, IBF #6, WBC #7 cruiserweight Michal Cieslak (25-2, 19 KOs) scored a seventh round stoppage of Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KOs) to retain his EBU European title on Saturday night at the Nosalowy Dwor Resort & Spa in Zakopane, Poland. Cieslak, a former world title challenger, systematically broke down McCarthy, prompting the referee’s intervention.

Two-time former cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof “Diablo” Wlodarczyk (64-4-1, 44 KOs) needed just 84 seconds to destroy Edwin Mosquera (10-3-2, 6 KOs) in the very first round.

Former middleweight title challenger Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-1, 8 KOs) outscored Omir Rodriguez (13-12-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-71 3x. Szeremeta challenged GGG for the IBF belt in 2020 and fought Jaime Munguia the following year.

Cordina retains IBF belt, Curiel dethrones Nontshinga

