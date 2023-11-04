Results from Monte Carlo In a rematch, female super bantamweight Ramla Ali (9-1, 2 KOs) outboxed Julissa Alejandra Guzman (13-3-2, 7 KOs) over ten rounds to avenge her only loss. Scores were 96-94 3x. Castillo beats Herrera, Farias upset in Mexico Like this: Like Loading...

