Unbeaten light flyweight Luis Castillo of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico kept his 0 intact (21-0-1, 13 KOs) decisioning countryman Miguel Angel Herrera (22-7-5, 8 KOs) in the 10 round main event in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico. Good two-way action between the pair with Herrera the agressor most of the fight and landing a fair amount of his punches. The southpaw Castillo landed the more eye catching punches mainly his left snapping the head back of Herrera throughout the fight. There were no official scores read, just that Castillo had won by unanimous decision.

Unheralded Karia Ramos Zamora (11-10-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico upset fomer two-division (135, 140) WBC female world champion Eric Faris (27-8, 10 KOs) by fifth round TKO in a scheduled eight round bout. Farias started out strong in round one, but it was all Zamora after that putting on a full display of volume punching head and body consistently. A series of punches with Farias against the ropes in round five prompted the referee to understandably stop the fight.