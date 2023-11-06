This past Saturday, CBN Promotions held its second “New Blood” card at the at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, CA. In the 8-round welterweight main event, Louie Lopez (14-2-2, 4 KOs) of Corona, CA, and Salvador Briceño (17-7, 11 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico, fought to a draw. Lopez had his moments in the early rounds while Briceño had his in the middle rounds. The action was going back and forth as both fighters were going for it. Heading into the final rounds it was anyone’s fight. The last round was razor close and at the end the bout ended in a draw. Scorecards read 76-76 across the board.

In the scheduled 8-round super bantamweight co-main event, Eros Correa (14-1, 9 KOs) of San Jose, CA, defeated Robin Ellis (6-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV, by way of second round knockout. In round two, Correa landed an overhand right to the head of Ellis, sending him to the floor. Ellis couldn’t recover and the bout was stopped at the 1:05 mark of round two.