Heavyweight contender Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson was reportedly arrested in Oregon, Ohio, and charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm. He was pulled over at about 1AM after police clocked him driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police say Anderson was impaired and admitted to smoking marijuana and consuming alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening. Officers searched the vehicle and found a pistol in the glove box. Anderson was booked and later released on bond. He has a court date on Tuesday.

