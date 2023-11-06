Heavyweight contender Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson was reportedly arrested in Oregon, Ohio, and charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm. He was pulled over at about 1AM after police clocked him driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police say Anderson was impaired and admitted to smoking marijuana and consuming alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening. Officers searched the vehicle and found a pistol in the glove box. Anderson was booked and later released on bond. He has a court date on Tuesday.
Who told you Jered that hanging around with Broner was a good idea?
And the unraveling begins: Stay tuned.
Oregon is very close to Toledo, Ohio. I recall the town when I attended BGSU. Not the safest area to hang out. Unfortunately, we can all hope Anderson gets his life on track and to keep focused on boxing. However, he may get smacked on the wrist with these charges if he does not have any past felonies on his record. Why? In Ohio, having a firearm under a disability (felony) can result in some jail time. The possession of a firearm under the influence of any substance can elevate a charge as well.
Not good!
Jared was just driving, his car went over the speed limit, the alcohol jump led from a party to his throat and forced itself, the weed just went to his nostrils without his consent, and the gun teleported itself to his car.
What a calamity
Like my dad said in previous posts, we are Black. And anyone who uses the race card is a racist.
My dad said it best. Candy Ass Anderson is not going anywhere. I knew he was overrated, but I did not know he would crash this bad. Someone is going to beat him in the ring, if he can avoid a state prison sentence.
You are the smartest ever.. you really think he could lose in the ring? You just mean, you want him to lose badly, and soon.. a typical modern fan.. personality/celebrity based loyalty.
Just great news with the HW division having so few contenders from the USA….
Big baby starting to look like a James Kirkland redux. So he got a high ranking and I guess he does not want to fight as often – better for him to have a busy schedule to avoid the pull of the street life.
Bakhodir Jalolov will knock out Jared Anderson. He will beat Anderson up. Bob signed Jalolov to beat Anderson up.
Not going to name anyone but Jarred’s hangout crew is all wrong.for him. Get right my man! Right the ship…All ahead flank and steady on course 000′
It’s unfortunate, but not the end of the world. He’s still undefeated at 16-0 (15 kos) & only 23 years old. Seems the gun was in a locked case indicating that it wasn’t loaded. His mishandling was being under the influence. Maybe he should move out of Toledo or hire security & a driver. I wish him the best.
Wait until Anderson get’s his ass kicked in the ring! EVERYTHING will fall apart!