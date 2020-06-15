WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte has started legal proceedings against the WBC to try to enforce a mandatory fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the issue to Sky Sports, but couldn’t discuss further.
Fury is facing Deontay Wilder later this year and then hoping to move to a mega two-fight series with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Anthony Joshua.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who also promotes Whyte, wants Fury-Whyte to take place before Fury-Joshua, however, Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum insists that mandatories should be eliminated or postponed for a year due the extraordinary delays and disruption to the sport caused by coronavirus.
Well to be fair Whyte is long overdue a fairly earned shot a a title. He’s a dangerous fight for anyone in the division even though I’d pick fury over him.
Whytes being robbed of his rightful chance, he’s beaten some good contenders since losing to AJ and has been #1 for far too long with out getting a shot.
Why have rankings and mandatories if they mean nothing?
If the wrong Fury shows up the night he fights Whyte, Fury gonna get some smackdown. Like him or not, Whyte deserves his shot at the crown and he always comes to fight. We never know which Fury shows up to fight as some of his tune-ups have nearly beat him in the past.
Of course Hearn would want Fury-Whyte first. That creates a buffer for Joshua and if/when Fury beats Whyte then Hearn has another of his fighters lined up with a big fight.
You know it is time to retire when you suggest that “mandatories” be bypassed. Thanks Mr Arum, maybe the mandatory percentage you take from fighters should be bypassed also. Most fighters worked their ass off and risked their health to obtain their ranking. Respect that accomplishment.
He should get his shot he fought and beaten good opposition or pay him a good sum to wait.