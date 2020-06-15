WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte has started legal proceedings against the WBC to try to enforce a mandatory fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the issue to Sky Sports, but couldn’t discuss further.

Fury is facing Deontay Wilder later this year and then hoping to move to a mega two-fight series with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Anthony Joshua.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who also promotes Whyte, wants Fury-Whyte to take place before Fury-Joshua, however, Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum insists that mandatories should be eliminated or postponed for a year due the extraordinary delays and disruption to the sport caused by coronavirus.