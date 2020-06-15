MTK FightNight returns to Amalty, Kazakhstan on July 18 with two elite amateurs making their professional debuts. The show will be live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV. The bill will feature the professional debuts of Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Talgat Shaiken, with the duo set to be in competitive fights as they look to send out big statements to the rest of the world.

Abay Tolesh (5-0, 3 KOs), Dauren Yeleussinov (8-0-1, 7 KOs), Arman Rysbek (7-0, 8 KOs), Berikbay Nurymbetov (5-0, 1 KO), Nurdos Tolebay (2-0, 1 KO) and Ray Seitzhanov (2-0) are some of the other fighters competing, as they look to extend their respective unbeaten records.