WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
June 15, 2020
Boxing Results

Agrba tops Dilanyan for WBA Continental

In his third pro fight, unbeaten super lightweight Khariton Agrba (3-0, 1 KO) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Manuk Dilanyan (11-4-1, 4 KOs) to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental title on Monday in Moscow, Russia. Southpaw Agrba pressed the action and connected cleanly and repeatedly to win clearly.

The bout marked the first WBA regional title fight in more than three months and the event was held under strict sanitary measures to ensure the safety of all involved.

Weights from Las Vegas
Whyte suing WBC for mandatory shot

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>