In his third pro fight, unbeaten super lightweight Khariton Agrba (3-0, 1 KO) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Manuk Dilanyan (11-4-1, 4 KOs) to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental title on Monday in Moscow, Russia. Southpaw Agrba pressed the action and connected cleanly and repeatedly to win clearly.

The bout marked the first WBA regional title fight in more than three months and the event was held under strict sanitary measures to ensure the safety of all involved.