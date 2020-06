Weights from Las Vegas

Joshua Greer Jr. 120 vs. Mike Plania 119.5

Bobirzhan Mominov 152 vs. Cameron Krael 147.8

Hector Perez 221 vs. Juan Torres 250

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 159.25 vs. Isiah Jones 158.3

Giovani Santillan 148 vs. Antonio DeMarco 147 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Agrba tops Dilanyan for WBA Continental

