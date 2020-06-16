June 15, 2020
July 4 Golden Boy card falls apart

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya has announced that a planned July 4 card headlined by lightweight star Ryan “Kingry” Garcia has collapsed. Oscar tweeted, “Due to Team Ryan Garcia’s decision not to accept a July 4th bout, we will now return in late July with the future of boxing Vergil Ortiz. More exciting details to follow.”

Kingry reportedly balked at a $200,000 purse, indicating that other DAZN fighters make big numbers fighting nobodys and he wants to be paid what he deserves.

Navarrete-Lopez card hits roadblock
Weights from Las Vegas

